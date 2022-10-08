"InnovestX Securities" unveils new strategies for laying groundwork and driving the future of finance, investment, and digital assets

“Today, we have combined the power of technology with business savvy and investor knowledge to create a new platform called InnovestX App, Thailand's first super app that unites all assets in a single app, including Thai stocks, international stocks, mutual funds, bonds, and digital assets. The application was designed based on the knowledge of the diverse demands of clients, whether rookie investors or experienced investors. We anticipate the InnovestX App expanding the number of investment options from across the world available to everyone, bringing them on par with those in industrialized nations. Ultimately, this will generate sustainable financial growth over the long term.”

“In response to the new context of the future financial and investment world, we are getting ready to establish the financial and investment infrastructure and ecosystem of the future based on blockchain technology and digital assets, leveraging blockchain technology and digital assets to adapt to the shifting landscape of the global context. Through rigorous study and the pursuit of new opportunities, we will join forces with SCBX Group companies such as Token X and SCB 10X to expedite the development of comprehensive digital asset services for Thai people to help them reap the most benefit.”

Dr. Arak concluded InnovestX’s business goals by saying that "Within three years, we anticipate the rise in number of users to reach four to five million and becoming one of the top five investment and digital asset businesses in ASEAN, while simultaneously preparing for the company's listing and IPO"

InnovestX is the only securities company in Thailand that has both securities and digital asset brokerage licenses. The company is determined to take the industry to the next level by providing secure, transparent investment financial services and by collaborating with regulators to ensure that all customers receive the highest quality service.

The InnovestX Application is Thailand's first "Super App" for investing, as it brings all asset classes in one app and strives to "understand investment demands" from every angle.

• Help rookie investors understand that starting to invest is not easy

The “Intelligent Portfolios” service is a Digital RM with automated intelligence technology to help manage investment portfolios. Investors can choose to personalize their investment in various styles, such as Guru portfolio, Goal-based portfolio, or Thematic portfolios. Investors do not need to have a million baht but can still gain access to a personal investment assistant.

• Understand the challenge of gaining access to any investment

Customers can invest in all assets, including Thai stocks, international stocks, mutual funds, bonds, and digital assets, by opening a single account. It features a convenient and bank-grade onboarding process.

• Understanding that assets must be diversified to generate superior results.

We enable users to invest in all assets through an all-in-one trading platform and single-view portfolio.

• Understand that opportunities exist across all asset classes.

For the first time, customers can invest in digital and other assets within a single app, with selected coins of exceptional quality. Connecting to key partner exchanges such as FTX, Coinbase, and Bitkub gives it the most liquidity.

InnovestX's launching "Zero Gravity" campaign frees investors from costs, allowing them to freely explore the investment universe beyond limits.

ZERO Baht account opening fee! No minimum required.

ZERO Baht Intelligent Portfolios service fee!

ZERO Baht Brokerage fee for international stock investments totaling 100,000 baht and Zero Baht application fee for W8-BEN tax filing service

ZERO Baht Digital Asset Brokerage fee

InnovestX is a universal investment app that allows users to invest in all assets, anywhere. This offer is valid until December 31, 2022. Users will be able to download the app from October 8, 2022 onwards.

