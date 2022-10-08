Siam Piwat launches flood relief campaign “Siam Ruam Jai Thais Help Thais”

Siam Piwat will pack and pass the relief bags containing the donated supplies to non-profit organizations to help people in flood-affected areas, with our heartfelt care and support to those in needs. Supporting the campaign are Bio-Vera Lab Co., Ltd., Blue & White Logistics Co., Ltd., The British Dispensary (L.P.) Co., Ltd., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL., C.P. Intertrade Co., Ltd., CPRAM Co.,Ltd., Dhipaya Insurance Public Company Limited, European Food Public Co.,Ltd., Freshair Festival Co. Ltd., Green Spot Co.,Ltd., Hanfa Co., Ltd., Lactasoy Co., Ltd., Inter Pharma PCL, Lison Vision Co.,Ltd., Muang Thai Life Assurance PCL., N. Ad Co., Ltd., Nestle (Thai) Co., Ltd., NEO CORPORATE CO.,LTD. , Nguan Chiang Food Industry Co., Ltd., Phiboonchai Maepranom Thai Chili Paste Co.,Ltd., Plan B Media PCL, Siam Health Group, Smooth E Co., Ltd., T.A.C. Consumer PCL, Tana Group International Co., Ltd., Thai Nakorn Patana Co., Ltd, Thai President Foods PLC, Thai Roong Ruang Industry Co., Ltd., Thanakorn Vegetable Oil Products Co., Ltd., Tia Ngee Hiang (Chaosua) Co.,Ltd., Step Solutions Co., Ltd. and Worth Innovation Co., Ltd.

In addition, the public can also contribute to flood relief through money donation box “The Thai Red Cross Society for Flood Relief” at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. The Thai Red Cross Society now invites the public to support the flood-affected areas across the country.

For more information, please call 0 2610 8000 or visit Facebook or application: ONESIAM



