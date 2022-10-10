Deloitte plans higher investment in Southeast Asia amid rapid growth in region

Deloitte's chief executive officer for Asia Pacific, David Hill, said during an exclusive interview with The Nation that the Deloitte World Meeting in Rome in late September had approved a major investment to scale Southeast Asia, including markets in Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

"We normally invest 7-8 per cent of revenue in this region. On top of that, we recently announced a $225-million scale investment in Southeast Asia for at least the next five years," Hill stated.

The goal of this movement is to build Deloitte's capability on the ground in Southeast Asia in order to win and deliver company services to clients seamlessly. It will also serve as an announcement for talent in Thailand and its neighbouring countries, ensuring that Deloitte is the employer of choice in every market in this region.

"The funding will come from both Deloitte Southeast Asia and Deloitte Global. We are committing to this region because we believe it is important," Hill noted.

He explained that the Southeast Asia region will be 100 per cent more engaged in the global economy. Most developing countries in this region are becoming developed, which increases the need for professional services.