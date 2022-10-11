Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign
A variety of products from Australia are now available for Thai entrepreneurs and consumers at Makro nationwide until November 1 under the campaign "Taste of Australia".
The campaign is a cooperation between wholesale business operator Makro, the Australian embassy and Australian Trade and Investment Commission, aimed at enabling business recovery for restaurants and hotel operators after the Covid-19 crisis.
"This move also aims to stimulate consumption among consumers who love to cook foods from quality ingredients," Makro said.
More than 130 Australian products are available during the campaign, such as beef, mutton, turkey, Tasmanian salmon, yellowtail amberjack and abalone, which are popular among Thais.
Meanwhile, a variety of vegetables, fruits and other consumer products are also available, such as lettuce, celery, red onion, bravo apple, mandarin orange, cheese, yogurt and salad dressing.
Interested entrepreneurs and consumers can also purchase Australian products at the website: Makroclick.com.