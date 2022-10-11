background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, October 16, 2022
nationthailand
Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign

Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign

TUESDAY, October 11, 2022

A variety of products from Australia are now available for Thai entrepreneurs and consumers at Makro nationwide until November 1 under the campaign "Taste of Australia".

The campaign is a cooperation between wholesale business operator Makro, the Australian embassy and Australian Trade and Investment Commission, aimed at enabling business recovery for restaurants and hotel operators after the Covid-19 crisis.

 

 

Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign

"This move also aims to stimulate consumption among consumers who love to cook foods from quality ingredients," Makro said.

Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign

More than 130 Australian products are available during the campaign, such as beef, mutton, turkey, Tasmanian salmon, yellowtail amberjack and abalone, which are popular among Thais.

Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign

Meanwhile, a variety of vegetables, fruits and other consumer products are also available, such as lettuce, celery, red onion, bravo apple, mandarin orange, cheese, yogurt and salad dressing.

Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign

Interested entrepreneurs and consumers can also purchase Australian products at the website: Makroclick.com.

Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign Range of products on sale at Makro as part of ‘Taste of Australia’ campaign

TAGS
MakroAustraliaFoodrestauranthotelCovid-19consumers
RELATED