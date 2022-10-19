Two Fujifilm entities join hands with goal to become No. 1 total printing solutions provider

This first-time collaboration also implies that the companies can provide the best solutions and meet the needs of a wide range of customers in terms of usage and budget.

Ratchakrit Temboonsakdi, Fujifilm (Thailand) Unit Head of Graphic Communication Business Division and Industrial, stated at a press conference on Wednesday that the overall outlook for global printing is still positive.

He estimated that the printing industry would grow at a rate of 5-10 per cent a year.

However, as businesses go digital, many entrepreneurs, particularly those in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are looking for printing machines that can cut costs, save time, and boost productivity, said Ratchakrit