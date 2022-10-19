Two Fujifilm entities join hands with goal to become No. 1 total printing solutions provider
Fujifilm Business Innovation is teaming up with Fujifilm to modernise the traditional printing format by digitising the analog system to keep up with the evolving digital world.
This first-time collaboration also implies that the companies can provide the best solutions and meet the needs of a wide range of customers in terms of usage and budget.
Ratchakrit Temboonsakdi, Fujifilm (Thailand) Unit Head of Graphic Communication Business Division and Industrial, stated at a press conference on Wednesday that the overall outlook for global printing is still positive.
He estimated that the printing industry would grow at a rate of 5-10 per cent a year.
However, as businesses go digital, many entrepreneurs, particularly those in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are looking for printing machines that can cut costs, save time, and boost productivity, said Ratchakrit
"Demand for digital printing services is increasing, particularly among SMEs and businesses in the e-commerce sector. As a result, the company is proud to present our advanced printing technologies and innovations in order to demonstrate our leadership and expertise in printing technology," Ratchakrit noted.
Kitti Pornpipatwong, general manager of Graphic Communication Service at Fujifilm Business Innovation (Thailand), stated that the two forward-thinking companies will collaborate to optimise remarkable business performance and foster sustainable business development, with the goal of becoming the No. 1 total printing solutions provider in the future.
The announcement of the collaboration took place as Fujifilm Business Innovations, and Fujifilm participated as exhibitors at Pack Print International 2022, being held from October 19-22 at Bitec, Bangna.
Kitti pointed out that the goal of participating in the event was to demonstrate the company's printing potential and the advancements in printing technology from Fujifilm so that business operators and industry stakeholders can stay up to date on the latest printing innovations in the printing industry.
"The company will be showcasing a variety of advanced printing technologies and solutions, as well as software that supports automation, such as software developed for automatic calibration of colour presses and programmes that enhance illustration and graphic development before going into production print," he explained.
"There are also a variety of highly efficient functions for greater convenience in digital printing that exquisitely help to increase the value of each digital print work."
Fujifilm Thailand has specialised in developing technologies and innovations to meet the needs of customers all over the world for over 30 years.
Meanwhile, Fujifilm Business Innovation is a manufacturer and distributor of well-known products, such as multi-functional printers, office printers, and advanced printers for publishing companies, as well as a provider of IT solutions and outsourcing services, including research and development to improve production efficiency.