OR teams up with GWM to install “EV Station PluZ I GWM” chargers at potential commercial areas outside of service stations

This is the first time that OR, as an EV charging station provider, and the leading automaker have collaborated to expand Quick Charge stations in potential commercial areas outside of service stations to cover leading department stores, community malls, and hotels, among others. The project will start with pilot installations that are expected to be completely rolled out within the fourth quarter of 2022.

Mr Suchat revealed that “This collaboration is to ensure a seamless energy transition as well as to encourage widespread use of electricity for the purpose of travel and transportation within the country, developing the company’s EV business and bringing it to the leading position in the EV Ecosystem. With concrete commitments and approaches to expanding the charging station network to potential commercial areas, this cooperation with GWM, one of the most significant EV manufacturers, marks the first time OR joins forces with an automaker. The new locations of EV Station PluZ I GWM charging stations at leading department stores, community malls, and hotels will facilitate accessibility to electric charging stations even more while also responding to lifestyles of consumers who have adopted electric vehicles and prefer using clean energy. The pilot branches of EV Station Pluz I GWM chargers were planned to be completely set up by 2022 and will secure their places in commercially potential areas, be they leading department stores, community malls, hotel chains, or any other areas that can precisely touch the needs of EV users.