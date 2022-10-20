OR teams up with GWM to install “EV Station PluZ I GWM” chargers at potential commercial areas outside of service stations
Mr Suchat Ramarch, President, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Mr Narong Sritalayon, Managing Director, Great Wall Motor (Thailand) (GWM) participated in the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the installation of EV Station PluZ I GWM chargers in potential commercial areas.
This is the first time that OR, as an EV charging station provider, and the leading automaker have collaborated to expand Quick Charge stations in potential commercial areas outside of service stations to cover leading department stores, community malls, and hotels, among others. The project will start with pilot installations that are expected to be completely rolled out within the fourth quarter of 2022.
Mr Suchat revealed that “This collaboration is to ensure a seamless energy transition as well as to encourage widespread use of electricity for the purpose of travel and transportation within the country, developing the company’s EV business and bringing it to the leading position in the EV Ecosystem. With concrete commitments and approaches to expanding the charging station network to potential commercial areas, this cooperation with GWM, one of the most significant EV manufacturers, marks the first time OR joins forces with an automaker. The new locations of EV Station PluZ I GWM charging stations at leading department stores, community malls, and hotels will facilitate accessibility to electric charging stations even more while also responding to lifestyles of consumers who have adopted electric vehicles and prefer using clean energy. The pilot branches of EV Station Pluz I GWM chargers were planned to be completely set up by 2022 and will secure their places in commercially potential areas, be they leading department stores, community malls, hotel chains, or any other areas that can precisely touch the needs of EV users.
Furthermore, in July, OR and GWM also signed an MoU for joint study and development of a platform to integrate the roaming system that helps navigate EV Station PluZ, book services, activate online payments, and check the roaming history, unlocking seamless connectivity within the EV Station PluZ network, both inside and outside PTT Stations, while also raising confidence of both GWM and OR’s customers, guaranteeing excellent services for all.”
Mr Narong said that “From the first step we took through to the second year of our business in Thailand, Great Wall Motor has been committed to providing electric vehicle products and services of high quality, as well as catering new experiences to consumers in parallel with developing and strengthening the EV Ecosystem in Thailand. We aim at erecting a total of 55 charging stations by 2022 through three operations: 1. G-Charge Super Charging Stations; 2. Electric charging station at GWM partner stores; 3. Destination charges (collaborating with business partners to set up charging stations at different landmarks nationwide). The collaboration engaged by Great Wall Motor and OR contributes to the expansion of Great Wall Motor's charging stations, building new stations in communities and important landmarks. Not only will this enhance the experience of EV usage, convenience and peace of mind for travelers, but it also reflects Great Wall Motor's commitments to steering the growth of the EV industry, as well as propelling Thailand to become a truly EV hub of the ASEAN region. Great Wall Motor would like to express our appreciation to OR for their trust, active cooperation, and support to complement the EV ecosystem.”