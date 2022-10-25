PTT unveils wide-ranging EV ecosystem plan to push for low-carbon society

The EV ecosystem would also promote people’s familiarity with EVs by renting electric vehicles of various brands via the EVme app. Currently, the app provides 200 EVs of Tesla Model 3 Long Range, MG EP and Nissan Leaf models for renting.

Auttapol said about 90 per cent of the 200 EVs were always rented, so PTT would increase the rented fleet by 500 more vehicles within this year.

He said Global Power Synergy Plc, which is under PTT, has a goal to generate 8,000 megawatts of electricity from alternative sources, such as wind and solar energy, within 2030.

He said Global Power Synergy would also make batteries and power-supply devices for charging EVs.

To support the government’s low carbon emission goal, PTT has planned a carbon capture and storage pilot project at its Arthit Gas and Condensate Field in the Gulf of Thailand, Auttapol said.

He added that PTT would be the first refinery firm in Thailand to use advanced technology to capture and store carbon and the project would help reduce emissions of carbon dioxide by a million tonne per year. The project is now in the feasibility study process and it is expected to be implemented in 2027.

Auttapol said PTT is also experimenting with the use of hydrogen by-product from a refinery to power electricity-generating turbines to reduce carbon emissions.

He said PTT has also set up the PTT Group Net Zero Task Force, or G-Net, with representatives from six flagship companies of the group. The task force will help PTT achieve its carbon neutrality goal by 2040 and net zero emission by 2050, Auttapol said.