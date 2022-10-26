Consumer group seeks probe of alleged law breaking by NBTC in True-Dtac case

In particular, Saree said, the TCC suspected that the NBTC member who abstained had allegedly committed dereliction of duty.

She noted the NBTC had also failed to hold public hearings on mitigation measures issued to govern the deal.

Saree said the TCC believes the governing measures will not benefit consumers and will discourage the merged companies from investing to expand mobile phone access in rural areas.

After receiving the complaint, Sereepisuth said the NBTC act required such a deal to be deliberated upon by seven NBTC members, so he wondered why only five members considered it and gave it the green light.

“I suspect the process was rushed through and there might be a conflict of interest,” Sereepisuth said.

The TCC had earlier said it would file a lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court as well to ask it to order the revocation of the NBTC’s acknowledgement of the merger and to issue an injunction to suspend the merger pending a ruling by the court. The lawsuit is expected to be filed next month.