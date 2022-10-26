AXONS launches platform to provide farmers with cutting-edge tech
Thai agri-tech information system development specialist AXONS has launched an “OPEN Platform” to provide farmers with cutting-edge technology so they can expand their businesses.
AXONS managing director and executive Sunsern Samaisut said at a press conference on Wednesday that the move is part of the company’s business strategy to expand its customer base.
He expects the platform to encourage farmers to “easily digitalise” their farms and businesses.
Sunsern pointed out that technology is required to increase the amount of food available. This will help meet the needs of a growing global population, which is expected to reach a massive 10 billion by 2050.
“Whether it’s agricultural crop production, livestock farming, or food processing, technology can help businesses lower costs while improving quality and production efficiency across their value chain,” Sunsern noted.
He said that after being the driving force behind the success of leading companies for more than 40 years, particularly Charoen Pokphand Foods, one of the world’s largest food chains, AXONS decided to launch the open platform.
The goal is to allow farmers and other customers to participate in the network’s expansion and use digital technology to drive business operations and growth.
AXONS has developed innovative agricultural technology for upstream (crops for animal feed, horticulture, land and aquatic animal farms), midstream (food processing business, warehouse management, and transportation management), and downstream (food processing business, warehouse management, and transportation management), including industries (wholesale-retail business, fresh market, restaurant, delivery platforms, and CRM – Customer Relationship Management).
It also covers both offline and online channels (O2O), including a quality traceability platform built on blockchain technology to ensure transparency, transforming every organisation into a digital workplace.
“Through the concept of ‘shared digital infrastructure’, businesses of all sizes can afford AXONS’ cutting-edge technology, which can help them reduce reliance on international software, lower production costs and increase efficiency,” Sunsern explained.
The agri-tech industry is now valued at more than US$17 billion (647.6 billion baht) and is expected to grow to $40 billion in the next five years.
Hence, Sansern believes AXONS has been presented with a golden opportunity to elevate the country’s agricultural industry and food chain management to a global level.
Thailand, he said, has robust agricultural infrastructure. The agricultural sector contributes 1.38 trillion baht to the country’s GDP, making it the “Kitchen of the World”. Therefore, the advancement of agri-tech will elevate and accelerate Thailand’s position as a global agricultural leader, he added.