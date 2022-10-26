AXONS launches platform to provide farmers with cutting-edge tech

AXONS managing director and executive Sunsern Samaisut said at a press conference on Wednesday that the move is part of the company’s business strategy to expand its customer base.

He expects the platform to encourage farmers to “easily digitalise” their farms and businesses.

Sunsern pointed out that technology is required to increase the amount of food available. This will help meet the needs of a growing global population, which is expected to reach a massive 10 billion by 2050.

“Whether it’s agricultural crop production, livestock farming, or food processing, technology can help businesses lower costs while improving quality and production efficiency across their value chain,” Sunsern noted.

He said that after being the driving force behind the success of leading companies for more than 40 years, particularly Charoen Pokphand Foods, one of the world’s largest food chains, AXONS decided to launch the open platform.

The goal is to allow farmers and other customers to participate in the network’s expansion and use digital technology to drive business operations and growth.