Ambitious woman CEO aims to take Dusit brand to global heights

Dusit Thani: From past to present

Dusit Thani was founded in 1948 by Thanphuying Chanut Piyaoui, a lady with a vision and strong passion, established Princess Hotel on Charoen Krung Road in 1948. Since then the group has been in the hotel business and hospitality services for more than 70 years.

Today, Dusit Thani is the leading hospitality company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand; and along with fellow peers in the hospitality industry, Thailand has now become one of the most visited countries in the world.

Suphajee Suthumpun stated that Dusit Thani started from a single hotel in a corner of Bangkok 74 years ago and since then the group has grown rapidly, now expanding to 333 properties across 17 countries.

Dusit Thani currently manages 48 hotels across 5 brands, including full service hotels, luxury hotels, wellness-focused hotels, and lifestyle hotels for millennial travelers. And with Dusit Thani’s recent acquisition of Asia's largest villa management company Elite Havens in 2018, the group has reached new heights.

Apart from hotel management, Suphajee Suthumpun asserted that Dusit Thani has been focusing on education since 1993.

The group provides education on hotel management, hospitality, and culinary programs; and has over 3,000 students in their system each year. Suphajee Suthumpun further mentioned that Dusit Thani also began expanding into food business and real estate development a few years ago.