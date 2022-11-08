Thailand's Food Passion looks 'beyond' for big profits in restaurants
Food Passion, a leading Thai restaurant chain operator, has come up with a brand-new “Go Beyond” strategy to generate revenues upward of 5 billion baht by 2025.
The company oversees Bar-B-Q Plaza, Korean restaurant Red Sun, Chama, which offers healthier options, and fast-food Gon Express outlets.
Chataya Supanpong, Food Passion's chief engagement officer, told the press on Tuesday that the new strategy will focus on personnel, profit and the planet.
The announcement comes at a time when business is almost back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic and the firm has made more than 2.7 billion baht in the first nine months of this year.
However, Chataya said that owing to consumer behavioural changes and food industry trends, Food Passion needs to upgrade its operations to provide frictionless service and personal insights.
“We need to go above and beyond our customers’ expectations by offering fine-dining restaurants, hygienic food, digital experiences and eco-friendly hangouts,” she said.
In its three-point plan, she said, the company has established its own learning and training centre to upgrade its personnel’s skills and education credentials.
As for profit, Food Passion plans to strengthen its three brands with digital options like cashless payment, mobile phone ordering and expand its business to neighbouring countries in the next three years.
“We currently have Bar-B-Q Plaza franchisees in Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia. Next year, we plan to enter Laos, and in 2024 four more branches will be launched in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines,” Chataya said.
As for the planet, she said, the company has redesigned its operations to cut down on food waste. Food Passion is also partnering with a start-up to reduce 30% of its emissions by 2030 and go net zero by 2050.
Chataya added that Food Passion has set its target at 3.5 billion baht for this year and expects it to grow to 3.8 billion baht next year.
She said expanding the fast-food outlets, introducing cashless payment options, opening 40 new Bar-B-Q Plaza outlets and 30 more branches of other brands will all contribute to the growth in Thailand.
“Eating options now extend beyond dine-in restaurants and department store outlets,” she said.
The company has also aligned itself with the new eating-at-home lifestyle by releasing the GON barbeque sauce, which has already generated 11.2 million baht.
Food Passion is also engaging customers via its official LINE account and other online marketing channels to provide personalised promotions.
“The pandemic has taught us many lessons, including opening new doors for Food Passion to do business from all dimensions,” she said.
Chataya concluded that by 2025, Food Passion will have more than 270 outlets in Thailand and be able to generate up to 4.5 billion baht in revenue. The company will also operate 47 sites in seven countries, generating 800 million baht in revenue and employing over 2,500 people.