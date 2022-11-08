Thailand's Food Passion looks 'beyond' for big profits in restaurants

The company oversees Bar-B-Q Plaza, Korean restaurant Red Sun, Chama, which offers healthier options, and fast-food Gon Express outlets.

Chataya Supanpong, Food Passion's chief engagement officer, told the press on Tuesday that the new strategy will focus on personnel, profit and the planet.

The announcement comes at a time when business is almost back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic and the firm has made more than 2.7 billion baht in the first nine months of this year.

However, Chataya said that owing to consumer behavioural changes and food industry trends, Food Passion needs to upgrade its operations to provide frictionless service and personal insights.

“We need to go above and beyond our customers’ expectations by offering fine-dining restaurants, hygienic food, digital experiences and eco-friendly hangouts,” she said.

In its three-point plan, she said, the company has established its own learning and training centre to upgrade its personnel’s skills and education credentials.