Explore University of Hong Kong's MBA programmes on Nov 19 in Bangkok
Consistently ranked as the top business school in Asia, the University of Hong Kong offers a wide range of MBA and taught masters programmes to nurture future business leaders and industry pioneers.
If you are interested to explore how our postgraduate programmes can help expand your knowledge on trending issues and boost your career, come by the info session on November 19 to meet with our admissions team. The session will cover everything you need to know about our programmes, including the curriculum, scholarships, industry and networking opportunities, and more.
Sign up now to reserve your seat at https://bit.ly/3WNkgXq