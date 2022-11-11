Fall in crude oil price, refining margin erode PTT Group’s Q3 net profit

PTT Group consists of seven companies, namely PTT, PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), Thaioil (TOP), PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC), PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR), IRPC and Global Power Synergy (GPSC).

The third-quarter net profit of PTT, TOP, PTTGC, IRPC, OR and GPSC dropped due to a decline in crude oil price and refining margin.

However, PTTEP witnessed a rise in third-quarter net profit of 24.17 billion baht, up 153% year on year. Meanwhile, the net profit in its first nine months was 55.29 billion baht, up 96% year on year.