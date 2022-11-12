Multiverse Expert as Thailand’s first unicorn in metaverse

In the 21 th episode of Business Story, Pongwud Praipaisankij, CEO-Multiverse Expert,Group CEO -MiGroup discusses the direction of Multiverse Expert as the forth unicorn of Thailand.
Multiverse Expert Co Ltd, a subsidiary of MiGroup, is another Thai digital start-up to successfully rise to the unicorn level and Thailand’s first unicorn in the metaverse.
This jump was made possible by a US$120 million investment from the Foxconn subsidiary, Power-all Networks, which pushed the start-up’s value to $1.2 billion.
This is the fourth unicorn in Thailand.Multiverse Expert, which specialises in information technology infrastructure development, will work with Foxconn to forge new paths into the Chinese and global Metaverse markets.
Pongwud Praipaisankij, CEO of Multiverse Expert and Group CEO for MiGroup, said Thailand is becoming very competitive in the digital industry and will draw investment along with skilled workers to help usher in the Web3 era.
"No one can precisely define what the metaverse is. Place is the most prevalent topic of metaverse discussion. People connect, travel, and experience together in one or more locations without regard to boundaries.This is a typical occurrence; we can characterize it immediately." Pongwud said.
"For the developing portion, such as me, the builder who thinks differently, because there are no boundaries in the Metaverse reality, we can program anything. However, in terms of business, you should consider Metaverse to be a marketing tool. This tool can assist the brand in rethinking the client journey."He added.
