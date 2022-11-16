Siam Piwat reinforces the center of ‘Luxury Destination’ in Asia, creating a world-class experience to unveil a lineup of new luxury pop-up stores for the first time

Being the most prestigious locations and the ultimate luxury destination shows the confidence of major global high-end brands in Siam Piwat’s and underlines the company’s strength as the leader that hold Thailand’s largest high-purchasing customer base as well as emphasize the company’s mission to never stop delivering the ‘ultimate world-class experience.

Mrs. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit, Siam Paragon said, “Being ‘The Visionary Icon,’ Siam Piwat’s has always thrived for excellence while maintaining its highest standards in the business. We also integrate the power of ‘Co-Creation’ with alliances, business partners and brands to deliver unparalleled experiences in every dimension. We have been customers’ top-of-mind and attracts locals and international travelers from all over the world.”