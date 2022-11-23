BTS Group collaborates with top domestic banks to introduce a new dimension of investment: "Sustainability-Linked Bonds"

The goal of this seminar is to provide information to investors and gain an overview of the ESG Bond and Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLB), as well as create awareness for investors on the topics of: How will these bonds positively impact the environment, society and create sustainability?

Ms. Ariya Tiranaprakit, deputy managing director of the Thai Bond Market Association (TBMA), said that the overall ESG Bond market, including Green bond, Social bond, Sustainability bond and Sustainability-Linked Bond, in the first 10 months of 2022, had a total issuance value of 158.140 billion THB. This consists of 105 billion THB or 66% of issuance by the government sector and 53.140 billion THB or 34% by the private sector, resulting in ESG Bonds having an outstanding value of 449.636 billion THB, an increase of 50% from the end of 2021 at 299.296 billion THB.

The trend of the ESG bonds is growing steadily through the implementation of government policies and the fundraising strategies of various companies. In the first half of 2022, the group with the highest share of ESG bond holdings is insurance companies at 25.56%, the second highest is banks at 20.16%, followed by 18.84% for GPF funds, and 17.89% for foreign investors.

This seminar is one of the ways to create awareness in ESG bonds. Moreover, it helps investors for easier access to ESG information which can lead to efficient fund raising by the issuer.