AMCHAM honours outstanding members with CSR Excellence Awards

This year three additional special awards were presented to Harmless Harvest, WHA Industrial Development, and PCS Security and Facility Services for focusing on an inclusive society and contributing to the Bio-Circular Green (BCG) economy.

Out of the 100 companies who are members of AMCHAM, 91 were recognised as meeting the minimum criteria to demonstrate a commitment to conducting business responsibly and giving back to local communities, people and people and environment.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, Thai Trade Representative ML Chayotid Kridakon, and AMCHAM president Jeff Nygaard presided over the awards ceremony.

The AMCHAM CSR Excellence Recognition is awarded to member companies for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development. Qualifying companies should have CSR programmes with measurable results that create both economic and social gains for a year or more, high levels of employee involvement, and strong strategic partnerships with Thai organisations. The company mission must also align closely with the goals of their CSR activities.