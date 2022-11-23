AMCHAM honours outstanding members with CSR Excellence Awards
The American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Thailand handed out its annual CSR Excellence Awards 2022, with three additional special awards.
This year three additional special awards were presented to Harmless Harvest, WHA Industrial Development, and PCS Security and Facility Services for focusing on an inclusive society and contributing to the Bio-Circular Green (BCG) economy.
Out of the 100 companies who are members of AMCHAM, 91 were recognised as meeting the minimum criteria to demonstrate a commitment to conducting business responsibly and giving back to local communities, people and people and environment.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa, US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, Thai Trade Representative ML Chayotid Kridakon, and AMCHAM president Jeff Nygaard presided over the awards ceremony.
The AMCHAM CSR Excellence Recognition is awarded to member companies for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development. Qualifying companies should have CSR programmes with measurable results that create both economic and social gains for a year or more, high levels of employee involvement, and strong strategic partnerships with Thai organisations. The company mission must also align closely with the goals of their CSR activities.
“The BCG economy is a very important initiative that needs to be driven in an economic model because we want to promote the Bio-Circular-Green economy from made, used, recycled, refurbished and create that circle. It’s actually a strength for Thailand as well because Thailand is definitely trying to promote two big things — green energy or renewable energy, and plastic recycling — which kind of affect the beginning of the circle and the end as well,” AMCHAM president Jeff Nygaard, who is also executive vice president of operations and technology of Seagate Technology, said.
In addition, three special awards were given to three member companies:
● The Ambassador’s Award for Excellence in Thai-US partnership went to Harmless Harvest for its “Coconuts Agriculture Project”. The project promotes regenerative agricultural practices among Nam Hom coconut farmers. The award, handed out by US Ambassador Godec, recognises a CSR project that supports innovation in the BCG economic model through US-Thai partnership for transfer of technology or skills.
● Thai Development Award went to WHA Industrial Development for its project “WeCYCLE”. The upcycling project uses water hyacinth fiber from constructed wetlands and recycled PET bottles. The award, presented by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut, honours a company that fosters sustainable development in alignment with the principles of the BCG model.
● The Excellence in CSR Award was won by PCS Security and Facility Services for its project, “Neighbouring Country Colleagues Programme”. It fosters and invests in a diverse and inclusive work culture. The award, presented by Nygaard, is given to a company that nurtures an inclusive society by embracing diversity to reduce inequality.
“The chamber of commerce membership is comprised of 50% US affiliated and about 33% of Thai companies and another 18% are international, so it’s a big group of companies that share the same values,” said Nygaard.
He stressed during his speech at the opening ceremony that “CSR activities strengthen stakeholder engagement and support, whether they are shareholders, business partners, customers, employees, governments, or the broader community. Our best path for success is when community and industry work together.”
Throughout the year, the CSR Committee shares these best practices with the membership, providing support and resources for member companies who are developing or improving their CSR strategies. Through the AMCHAM CSR Excellence Awards, these companies are awarded for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development.