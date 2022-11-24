SCB Julius Baer welcomes executives from Julius Baer Group and Siam Commercial Bank, reaffirming ambition to expand Thailand wealth management business

SCB X PCL Chief Executive Officer Arthid Nanthawithaya in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of SCB-Julius Baer Securities Co., Ltd. said, “The wealth management business in Thailand has been expanding rapidly over the past several years, notably among UHNWIs and HNWIs with assets over 100 million Thai baht. We foresee this growth trend continuing, reflecting the optimistic market outlook for our businesses. Delivering excellent wealth management solutions and services are an integral part of the Company’s plan for long-term success. SCB Julius Baer has our full confidence in their ability to support us in developing and expanding our wealth management operations to meet our objectives.”

SCB-Julius Baer Securities Co., Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Lalitphat Toranavikrai noted, “Our dedication and commitment to growing our wealth management company in Thailand was demonstrated by the presence of top executives from the Julius Baer Group and Siam Commercial Bank at our latest Board meeting where we discussed strategic growth plans. Our established team of investment planning experts with knowledge, experience, and a deep understanding of high-net-worth customers in Thailand and backed by Julius Baer’s international world-class wealth management standards, enables us to advise key clients in Thailand on how to most effectively achieve their investment goals despite challenging global market conditions. As a result, our AUM continued to grow as a result of both the steady additions of new clientele and the continued contributions from our existing clientele.”