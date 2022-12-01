Canon offers blast from the future at Thailand Smart City Expo 2022
Canon Thailand has trained its sights on the hybrid office market to keep up with the changing nature of work post-Covid.
The Japanese multinational unveiled its new cutting-edge hardware and software technology at Thailand Smart City Expo 2022 in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Pongsaporn Krobsanit, a senior manager at Canon Marketing (Thailand), explained that the company established a new business development team in 2019 after realising demand for its core products – cameras and printers – would drop in the future work environment.
That decision proved timely when Covid-19 arrived, sparking massive digital transformation in the business world. Canon was on hand with solutions to keep organisations running as the virus raged, Pongsaporn said.
"This reassured us that we were on the right track. And once these businesses transform, they do not revert to their pre-pandemic working methods. Their offices remain hybrid and adaptable," he added.
Canon will focus on smart solutions beginning next year. The company will offer a comprehensive service that includes hardware, software, and maintenance.
"We will continue to innovate in order to alleviate our customers' pain points while also closely monitoring after-sales service. This is the key to retaining customers, and we retain 80% of them," he said.
He said Canon's technologies also have an important role in the future development of smart cities. Thailand is seen as a market with high growth potential in this field.
Among the armoury of smart solutions Canon unveiled at the Bangkok expo were a face recognition and people counting system, audio and video threat detection, access control, AI-driven video analytics, recording and video management systems (VMS), smart cloud printing and scanning, barcode reading, smart live streaming and remote production software.
The three-day Thailand Smart City Expo 2022 is at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre until Friday, December 2. The event is showcasing future tech and innovations from Thailand and around the world that will serve the needs of smart cities.
The smart city model is one of the ambitious goals of the “Thailand 4.0” economy, which seeks to attract new investment and connect with the rapidly growing global digital economy trend.