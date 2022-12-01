Canon offers blast from the future at Thailand Smart City Expo 2022

The Japanese multinational unveiled its new cutting-edge hardware and software technology at Thailand Smart City Expo 2022 in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Pongsaporn Krobsanit, a senior manager at Canon Marketing (Thailand), explained that the company established a new business development team in 2019 after realising demand for its core products – cameras and printers – would drop in the future work environment.

That decision proved timely when Covid-19 arrived, sparking massive digital transformation in the business world. Canon was on hand with solutions to keep organisations running as the virus raged, Pongsaporn said.

"This reassured us that we were on the right track. And once these businesses transform, they do not revert to their pre-pandemic working methods. Their offices remain hybrid and adaptable," he added.

Canon will focus on smart solutions beginning next year. The company will offer a comprehensive service that includes hardware, software, and maintenance.