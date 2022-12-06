DTAC launches online solutions platform to assist SMEs with digitalisation

According to Lars Kristian Straatviet, vice president of B2B digital sales, one of the biggest barriers to businesses going digital is a lack of relevant competencies and skills.

DTAC has built a rich community ecosystem on B-LAB in collaboration with Telenor and Google Cloud. The platform is simple to use and meets individual needs with a 24/7 Thai support team, he said.

"That means they [SMEs] can consult our service team at any time, from anywhere. We do not, however, want to be an open marketplace like Amazon Web Service. We simply want to focus on SMEs in order to provide them with unique added value," Lars said.

He added that B-LAB's priority now is to be a one-stop SMEs and e-commerce platform with the best software solutions, and to be learning partners with their SMEs in order to help them sustain their growth.

B-LAB can be used by sole proprietorships, such as online retailers, freelancers, content creators, lawyers, accountants, or consultants, as well as businesses that work in teams, Lars said.