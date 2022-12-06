DTAC launches online solutions platform to assist SMEs with digitalisation
Thailand's internet service provider, Total Access Communication (DTAC), in partnership with Telenor and Google Cloud, has created B-LAB, its first online solutions platform, aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to successfully navigate the digital transformation process.
Siripong Nokthanok, strategic vice president of SMEs sales division, told a group of journalists on Tuesday that B-LAB is a one-stop solutions platform for assisting SMEs in connecting, learning, and expanding their businesses.
"It is the end result of our research into our SME clients' problems. By giving them access to a knowledge hub, customised software as a service, and mobile connectivity solutions, B-LAB is intended to empower them to fully digitalise their businesses and achieve profitable growth," he noted.
According to Lars Kristian Straatviet, vice president of B2B digital sales, one of the biggest barriers to businesses going digital is a lack of relevant competencies and skills.
DTAC has built a rich community ecosystem on B-LAB in collaboration with Telenor and Google Cloud. The platform is simple to use and meets individual needs with a 24/7 Thai support team, he said.
"That means they [SMEs] can consult our service team at any time, from anywhere. We do not, however, want to be an open marketplace like Amazon Web Service. We simply want to focus on SMEs in order to provide them with unique added value," Lars said.
He added that B-LAB's priority now is to be a one-stop SMEs and e-commerce platform with the best software solutions, and to be learning partners with their SMEs in order to help them sustain their growth.
B-LAB can be used by sole proprietorships, such as online retailers, freelancers, content creators, lawyers, accountants, or consultants, as well as businesses that work in teams, Lars said.
The package price starts at 92.50 baht per month per user and there is also a 50% discount available for new business owners, he said. For those who are hesitant to subscribe, DTAC is offering a free 30-day trial.
Siripong believes that with over 3 million SMEs in Thailand, B-LAB can meet demand and see significant growth. He added that because B-LAB is the first of its kind in the region, Thailand will serve as a great model for the rest of the region and the world.