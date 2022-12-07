JBP joined forces with alliances, heading toward sustainable business development under “One World One Future Together”

Mr. Chongkol Rachanakul, Chairman of Executive Committee of JBP International Paint, said, “Sustainable development and sufficient economy philosophy are the core principles that our company upholds and promotes to everyone in the organization. We are concerned about the current environment issues so we want to promote the concept of the green supply chain that not only reduces environmental problems but also enhances our sustainable business practices to another level.”

Mr. Sarawut Rachanakul, Chief Executive Officer of JBP International Paint, said, “We are aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly over the next decade. We are setting goals toward the realization of carbon neutrality by switching or transitioning to lower carbon alternatives and developing innovative environmentally friendly technology. In addition, this will continue to play a big part in shaping product development in our industry which is good for consumers and the environment that will be the way to more sustainable production models in the future.”

Mr. Chaiwat Kulphattaravanich, Executive Director of Srithai Superware, said, “Our company’s core business principles are Environment Social and Governance (ESG). We are committed to delivering environmentally friendly products and services that help to reduce greenhouse gases emission for the better quality of life of the people and the planet.”

Mr. Suthisarn Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of CRC Thai Watsadu, said, “At CRC Thai Watsadu, we are ready to help deliver positive values to the society and environment by reducing energy consumption. This will set an example for the retail industry transformation to become a green retailer for sustainable business practices.”

Mr. Kitti Jivacate, Chairman of Executive Committee of UAC Global, said, “We realized the impacts of environmental and energy crises. Therefore, we are committed to building a stable and sustainable business while maintaining our responsibility for the society and environment. We are ready to join hands with all sectors in maximizing benefits to the society and environment.”

The signing of this MoU signified future collaboration among 4 companies whereby each business organization will bring their own sustainable business practices to exchange with each other in order to develop, expand, and introduce new innovations for products and services to promote sustainable growth.The partnership will also include the development of sustainable products which can be truly identified as a “Green Supply Chain” in the future.

The MOU signing ceremony was also witnessed by honorable guests: Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, President of the Thai Chamber of Commerce who gave opening remarks together with Mr. Yuttana Jiamtragan, Chairman of the Circular Economy and Environmental Committee Thai Chamber of Commerce who also gave congratulatory speech and endorsement for “One World : One Future Together” project which aims to foster sustatinable development at international level as well as to achieve objectives of social, economic and environment development for a better planet. Other notable guests presided over at the event include Mr. Korn Narongdej, Ms. Sikanya Saktidej Bhanubandh, and Mr. Akarat Wannarat.