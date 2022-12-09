Kbank invests 6.5 billion baht to hold a total share of 67.5% of Bank Maspion 

This investment is expected to generate new opportunities and help business entities access financial services while fortifying customers’ networks across Indonesia, thereby reiterating Kbank’s prominent leadership as a regional bank of AEC+3 in financial services offerings and technological capabilities.

Pattarapong Kanhasuwan, KVF's Chairman, has asserted that Kbank never ceased its zealous efforts to continue to expand and lead the financial panorama of Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia where the market has plenty of room for growth.

With such commitment, KVF, upon the approval of Bank Indonesia (BI), has successfully purchased additional shares of Maspion Bank to hold no less than 67.5 % of its total shareholding, with an investment value of USD 186.5 million (THB 6.528 billion). This accomplishment has subsequently led Kbank to become the controlling shareholder of Bank Maspion.

The acquisition of Bank Maspion, with an asset size of USD 888 million (THB 31.106 billion) including its 50 branches across Indonesia, has become Kbank’s first Merger and Acquisition deal within the group’s regional expansion strategy.

The success of the deal has taken place at the right time and the right moment not only in terms of the exponential growth in Indonesia’s loan demand, the recovering stage of the Indonesian economy during the post-covid pandemic, but also the promptness of the country to provide basic infrastructure thanks to increasing domestic investment, consumer spending, and exports.