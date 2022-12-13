Siam Piwat’s top technology executive wins CIO100 Awards in 2022

Mr Axel Winter, Chief Digital and Technology Officer of Siam Piwat, was recently recognized as a winner of CIO100 Awards for his outstanding role in driving digital transformation, adopting innovation and digital technologies to deliver remarkable phenomenon for Siam Piwat, committed to developing a digital platform which connects all parties including business partners, retailers, and customers, to move ahead into the new world of retail that can expand limitlessly and create a sustainable mutual growth.

As the the only top technology executive from the retail sector in Thailand to win the award this year, Mr Winter said, “I’m very pleased and honored to be selected as one of the winners of top CIO100 from the globally-accepted international organization. This achievement reflects Siam Piwat’s strength and capabilities for being the only company in the retail and real estate sector in the top 100 list for this year. This results from Siam Piwat’s ability to adapt its strategy and develop ONESIAM SuperApp within only 7 months. The success stems from the capabilities of Siam Piwat’s management and employees, and the collaboration with strong business partners, enabling us to deliver digital experiences through ONESIAM SuperApp. This smart platform combines experiences beyond expectations and various privileges into a single platform and connects seamless shopping experiences from online to offline (O2O).”