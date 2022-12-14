KFC celebrates 1,000th store in Thailand with plans to super-size next year
Celebrations to mark the opening of KFC’s 1,000th store in Thailand on Wednesday were boosted by plans to open 80 more branches next year.
Central Restaurants Group (CRG) already runs 320 KFCs in Thailand while the rest are operated by Restaurants Development (250) and The QSR of Asia (430), according to brand manager Yum Restaurants International (Thailand).
Yum managing director Sakechai Choomuenwai hailed KFC’s customers and employees as crucial to the brand’s successful 38-year journey in Thailand.
From its first store at Central Ladprao in 1985 to its recently opened 1,000th quick-service restaurant, KFC has always been by the Thais’ side, he said.
"The 1,000-store celebration is more than just a celebration of the brand's success, but rather a celebration of all of the customers and employees who made that success possible," he said.
He added that KFC still has potential to expand in Thailand, with brand performance expected to grow 24% this year as the economy and tourism recover.
"All thanks go to food delivery platforms, such as Foodpanda, Grab and Line Man, for enabling the brand to cope with the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.
"KFC is paying value to about 20,000 employees nationwide, of which 40% are from the young generation," he continued.
The brand has also granted 1,000 scholarships worth over 10 million baht to employees in a bid to equip them with skills for the future.
"These 1,000 opportunities are just the beginning," Sakechai said. "KFC has more initiatives to develop people's potential through 2023.”
Related stories: