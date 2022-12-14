KFC celebrates 1,000th store in Thailand with plans to super-size next year

Yum managing director Sakechai Choomuenwai hailed KFC’s customers and employees as crucial to the brand’s successful 38-year journey in Thailand.

From its first store at Central Ladprao in 1985 to its recently opened 1,000th quick-service restaurant, KFC has always been by the Thais’ side, he said.

"The 1,000-store celebration is more than just a celebration of the brand's success, but rather a celebration of all of the customers and employees who made that success possible," he said.

He added that KFC still has potential to expand in Thailand, with brand performance expected to grow 24% this year as the economy and tourism recover.

"All thanks go to food delivery platforms, such as Foodpanda, Grab and Line Man, for enabling the brand to cope with the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.