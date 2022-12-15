C.P. Group launches second annual corporate Human Rights Report on Human Rights Day

Mr Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of C.P. Group, states that Charoen Pokphand Group is committed to conducting business ethically and with respect to human rights. This Human Rights Report presents the Group’s commitments and goals in line with the 3 Benefits Principle of putting the needs of the country and the people ahead of the Group’s business interests.

“Today, Charoen Pokphand Group employs more than 450,000 people across 21 countries and economies. As the Group continues to grow, it becomes ever more important that the protection and promotion of human rights is embedded within corporate culture, so as to ensure that employees at all levels of our business recognize and mitigate human rights risks which exist within our value chain. This year’s human rights report is our second, representing our continued dedication to enhancing and developing our ability to manage human rights issues within our operations and value chain, as well as our efforts to work with our peers and other stakeholders to enact local and even global transformations,” said Mr Suphachai.

Furthermore, Charoen Pokphand Group has reviewed and updated existing and announced new policies regarding human rights issues, such as: Human Rights and Labor Practices; Migrant Workers Recruitment; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Discrimination and Harassment Prevention; Personal Data Protection; and more.