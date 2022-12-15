CP teams up with Toyota, Hyundai, and MG to promote sustainability in transportation industry

“We have to start today with what we have and work together. The fact that CP has partners besides Toyota in the automotive industry is good; we look forward to collaborating with other parties under this project. We strive to make each year better than the year before, so that we can witness concrete results.

The reason why I initiated the project in Thailand first is because I have always wanted to repay my gratitude towards Thailand. We will bring in environmentally friendly vehicles and we are open to allies from China and South Korea to jointly make the world a better place. I hope that the project will happen soon and that we can expand to other countries in the future,” he added.

Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group, said earlier that “What President Toyoda and I have in common is the desire to repay Thailand. I am pleased that both companies have the opportunity to collaborate towards carbon neutrality especially in Thailand and we welcome allies from all sectors to join the alliance to achieve this goal.”

Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman of CP Group said at the press conference that this collaboration was founded on the mutual environmental goal aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 and net zero by 2050. Currently, CP has several ongoing joint studies with global automotive players such as Hyundai Motor Company from South Korea and is conducting electric vehicle (EV) tests with Hyundai Glovis in our logistic business, and also collaborating with MG from England and Foton from China to find sustainable transportation solutions.

The Chairman of CP added that CP’s intention to cooperate with Toyota is to do good things for the society, the world, and Thailand. Not only are our goals aligned with Toyota, but the Chairman also appreciates Toyota's openness to partnerships with other automotive players to achieve carbon goals faster.

Mr. Kachorn Chiaravanont, President of True Leasing Co., Ltd., said that CP has been a partner with Toyota for more than 20 years since 1998. Toyota has joined hands with CP to help the Thai people in times of crisis, such as the flood situation and is always regarded as good friends.

For this cooperation with Toyota, CP has assigned True Leasing to study ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Since both parties have agreed that the transportation sector is very important and the alliance should be open to partners from both public and private sectors to achieve the goal. CP’s policy to become a Carbon Neutral organization by 2030 and achieve the Zero Carbon goal by 2050 is aligned with Toyota’s direction.

The CP Sustainability Report states that CP has projects related to sustainability and to reduce carbon emissions such as reducing energy consumption through energy saving projects, reforestation, using solar and wind energy.

CP is also working with government sectors such as the Greenhouse Gas Organization to try to achieve the goal of becoming a Carbon Neutral organization by 2030 and achieving the Zero Carbon goal by 2050. Although challenging, CP is determined to succeed and ready to open up to partners to achieve the sustainability goals.

CP and Toyota will also explore social implementation via True Leasing in the following three areas. With these actions being linked with each other, the two companies will proceed with what can be done today to consistently reduce CO2 emissions throughout the entire supply chain.

There are three main collaboration areas: 1. Study on hydrogen production using biogas derived from farm waste in Thailand. (Specifically in Special Economic Zones) 2. The use of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) in True Leasing's activities (Providing a variety of approaches such as BEV and FCEV based on travel distance and payload) and 3. Studying effective transport collaboration using connectivity technology to optimize True Leasing’s delivery routes.

Toyota also plans to begin considering the participation of Hino Motors, Ltd and its group companies in the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT), which includes ISUZU Motors Limited, SUZUKI Motor Corporation, DAIHATSU Motor Co., Ltd. and TOYOTA).

CJPT was established with the purpose to help solve the challenges faced in the transport sector and achieve carbon neutrality through the dissemination of the CASE technology. Furthermore, as carbon neutrality should be tackled by all people and industries, CP and Toyota are willing to welcome any partners who share the same view towards carbon neutrality.