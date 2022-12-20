Samsung to focus on immersive marketing, catering to Gen MZ

In an exclusive interview, Paramee said that three out four people in the Asia Pacific by 2025 would be Gen MZ. The acronym stands for Generation Y or Millennial (1981-1996) and Generation Z (born after 1996).

She believes that as Gen MZ will constitute the majority of the population, they will tend to set new social trends. They have the purchasing power to purchase a wide range of products and are willing to pay more for brands that support their life goals.

Marketing campaigns from now on should focus on them, she believes.

However, the most difficult aspect of communicating with this generation is that their tastes change quickly and constantly. So, Samsung must accelerate to keep up with the changes, Paramee noted.