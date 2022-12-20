Samsung to focus on immersive marketing, catering to Gen MZ
Thai Samsung Electronics (TSE) is planning a more intense and immersive marketing campaign aimed at Generation MZ starting next year, TSE's corporate marketing director Paramee Thongcharoen said on Tuesday.
In an exclusive interview, Paramee said that three out four people in the Asia Pacific by 2025 would be Gen MZ. The acronym stands for Generation Y or Millennial (1981-1996) and Generation Z (born after 1996).
She believes that as Gen MZ will constitute the majority of the population, they will tend to set new social trends. They have the purchasing power to purchase a wide range of products and are willing to pay more for brands that support their life goals.
Marketing campaigns from now on should focus on them, she believes.
However, the most difficult aspect of communicating with this generation is that their tastes change quickly and constantly. So, Samsung must accelerate to keep up with the changes, Paramee noted.
According to Samsung's research, Gen MZ will value brands that can provide innovative technology with unique design to improve their overall well-being and restore a sense of freedom, energy, and excitement.
Meanwhile, Generation MZ is not afraid to express their views on social, political, and environmental issues. Therefore, they will gravitate towards brands that are proactive and supportive of their position.
Furthermore, because Gen MZ values self-expression, they prefer to buy items that can be personalised and customised. Besides, they are loyal to the brand that consistently gives something positive back to society, such as sustainability, the environment, or work-life innovation.
Paramee said that considering the characteristics of Gen MZ, Samsung's marketing plans must be more immersive so that the group can engage with and experience Samsung's products.
She cited several Samsung marketing campaigns that were a huge success this year, including Flexperience, the largest event for Gen MZ at Siam Square in downtown Bangkok, Samsung's young sports talents empowering female amateur tennis players, and Samsung Innovative Camp.
"Samsung will continue to do things like this next year, but bigger and better," she said. "We are also in discussions with our partners to improve the efficiency of the campaigns."
Furthermore, Samsung has promised to invest in their human capital with several supportive programme and working environment that meet the need of the Gen MZ workforce as well.
Paramee said the company would continue to improve their real-time tracking and monitoring system in order to get feedback from Gen MZ and adapt the plan to best suit them, as well as eliminate plans that will not be effective.