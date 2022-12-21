background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, December 22, 2022
Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok welcomes leading Filipino film crew and cast

WEDNESDAY, December 21, 2022
Branded Content

Bangkok, December 21, 2022: Ms. Chidchanok Pasinpong (centre), a general manager of Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok, welcomes the Filipino film crew, which includes the winner of the best director award from the Cannes Film Festival and "Feast" film director Mr. Brillante Mendoza (left) and actor Mr. Roger Vincent Rillon (right).

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok is proud to be one of the official hotel sponsors for international film actor and film crews that attend the 15th World Film Festival of Bangkok.

