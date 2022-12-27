THAI to recruit 300 cabin crew from Jan 1-10 as travel demand takes off
Thai Airways International (THAI) has announced it will recruit another 300 cabin crew from January 1 to 10 amid steady recovery for Thailand's aviation industry.
The recruitment drive comes after travel demand increased significantly in the fourth quarter of this year, the national carrier said. It expects demand to rise further next year. Demand from China, Thailand’s biggest pre-pandemic tourism market, is expected to soar from January 8 when the country lifts its quarantine requirement for travellers.
"The airline plans to expand flight routes and increase the number of flights from the first quarter next year," THAI said.
THAI listed the following requirements for applicants:
- Must be a Thai national
- Single with no children
- Bachelor's degree in any field
- Not over 27 years old (born after January 1, 1996)
- Height over 160cm for women and 165cm for men
- Body mass index of 18.5 to 21 for women and 19-24.5 for men
- Healthy with no need for eyeglasses
- Able to swim for 50 metres
- No tattoos visible while wearing uniform
- Male applicants must have passed or have been exempted from military service
- Fully vaccinated with at least two Covid-19 doses
- English proficiency certification
