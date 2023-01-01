Tencent woos Thai customers with AI cloud and promises of easy access to China’s market

Tencent (Thailand) chief operating officer Chang Foo told reporters that its Cloud-AI is a “must-have technology” for Thai businesses transforming their operations to compete in the borderless, digital economy.

Moreover, the advantage of using Tencent's technology and services is that the company also provides the know-how necessary for a smooth and successful entry into China’s market, where its products and services are ubiquitous, Chang said.

Thai businesses can equip themselves with the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies necessary to compete in the emerging digital economy globally while also ensuring their technology is built for success in China, he explained.

Chang touted Tencent’s Cloud-AI as one of its key products, saying it could have a transformative effect on the Thai businesses that use it.

His pitch to Thai businesses arrives at a time when they are swiftly upgrading technology to ensure competitiveness in an increasingly digital economy.

The International Data Corporation, which provides market research and advisory services, recently reported that companies in the region are investing heavily in technology that focuses on digital interaction to enhance customer engagement. AI is regarded as the key to accelerating efforts to engage consumers.

Chang said Tencent’s Cloud-AI was the ideal technology for accomplishing this, explaining that it can respond to swift changes in customer expectations.

Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, such as storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence, via remote servers connected by the Internet. It provides faster innovation, enhances economies of scale, and greater flexibility.