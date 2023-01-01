Tencent woos Thai customers with AI cloud and promises of easy access to China’s market
The cloud computing unit of Shenzhen-based Tencent is promoting its services and products to Thai businesses as vital components that ensure a smooth entry into China’s massive market.
Tencent (Thailand) chief operating officer Chang Foo told reporters that its Cloud-AI is a “must-have technology” for Thai businesses transforming their operations to compete in the borderless, digital economy.
Moreover, the advantage of using Tencent's technology and services is that the company also provides the know-how necessary for a smooth and successful entry into China’s market, where its products and services are ubiquitous, Chang said.
Thai businesses can equip themselves with the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies necessary to compete in the emerging digital economy globally while also ensuring their technology is built for success in China, he explained.
Chang touted Tencent’s Cloud-AI as one of its key products, saying it could have a transformative effect on the Thai businesses that use it.
His pitch to Thai businesses arrives at a time when they are swiftly upgrading technology to ensure competitiveness in an increasingly digital economy.
The International Data Corporation, which provides market research and advisory services, recently reported that companies in the region are investing heavily in technology that focuses on digital interaction to enhance customer engagement. AI is regarded as the key to accelerating efforts to engage consumers.
Chang said Tencent’s Cloud-AI was the ideal technology for accomplishing this, explaining that it can respond to swift changes in customer expectations.
Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, such as storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence, via remote servers connected by the Internet. It provides faster innovation, enhances economies of scale, and greater flexibility.
Thai companies are rapidly shifting to cloud computing and Tencent can provide the technology to accomplish this, Chang said. The rapid increase in digital technology in Thailand is also increasing opportunities for Tencent to sell its Digital Enabler, he said.
Business transactions now require online data dissemination, storage, processing, and transfer, as well as enhanced security and management, Chang said.
The growing use of digital audio and video to improve customer engagement requires businesses to replicate in-person interactions with AI technology, he added.
Tencent’s products and services merge AI and cloud computing, Chang said.
"Tencent Cloud provides a number of Cloud-AI solutions … We also offer a variety of cloud security solutions to meet the needs of entrepreneurs, such as Cloud Streaming Service and Tencent Cloud Web Application Firewall," he said.
Furthermore, Tencent already has the know-how to help businesses succeed in the shift to Web3, which Chang described as the next phase of the internet. It allows users and content developers to connect independently.
"As we enter the era of ‘Immersive Convergence’, with digital technology at the forefront of this transition, the integration of digital technology and the real economy has become a top priority. We are witnessing the formation of a stronger connection between the digital and real worlds as mainstream technologies become more widely used." Chang said.
He said Tencent’s more than 20 years of experience and its thorough understanding of Chinese consumers can help its Thai customers succeed in China.
Tencent Cloud is one of the world's leading cloud computing companies. It has two high-performance data centers in Thailand.