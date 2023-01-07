BGI Group to co-develop “International Innovation Center for Life Science” with Thai government

Wang Jian expressed the hope to seek cooperation between government organizations and partners in Thailand to establish the “International Innovation Center for Life Science” in Thailand in the future, positioning Thailand as a regional hub for medical genomics, and a center for treating thalassemia, and actively preparing to provide relevant services available to the Thai public.

Additionally, Wang Jian met with Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, and Sathit Pitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health to discuss the expansion of cooperation with the public health system and further development of life sciences in Thailand.

“We truly believe that the creation of the “International Innovation Center for Life Science” will be finally achieved, because Thailand has many internationally recognized medical teams and a high level of medical advancement and standards,” he said. “Additionally, Thailand has national policies that support development in the field of genomics. As a result, we are confident that both parties will expand their collaboration in a variety of ways, such as expertise, education, and personnel training and exchange with the assistance of related organizations.”

“As the old saying goes, ‘Teaching people how to fish is more effective than giving a fish to them.’ This cooperation will enable the younger generations to keep pace with the development of cutting-edge technologies and enable the world’s leading modern technologies to serve Thailand and benefit the Thai public,” he added.