Vatsun Thirapatarapong, its country manager for Thailand, told a press conference on Wednesday that the company's 15-year plan includes strengthening its provision of cloud service in Thailand.

AWS announced a US$ 5 billion investment in the fourth quarter of last year, which included cloud data centres in Thailand.

"As we look forward … we believe the cloud will play an even larger role in assisting ASEAN and Thai organisations in meeting their business objectives, and we are committed to assisting our customers in effectively leveraging AWS cloud to reduce their IT costs," Vatsun said.

Spending on public cloud services in Thailand is expected to increase 31.8% this year, exceeding the global growth rate of 20.7% predicted for 2004, according to research company Gartner.

End-user spending on public cloud services in Thailand is expected to reach 54.4 billion baht this year, up over 25$ from 41.3 billion baht in 2022.

Over the next five years, governments, private companies and people are forecast to produce more than twice as much data as has been produced since the beginning of the digital age, industry boosters say.

Vatsun said that new innovation technologies can be divided into three categories: data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning , and data governance and security.