Company created by merger of telecom giants to retain True Corporation name

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) was informed on Friday of the decision of the boards of Total Access Communication Plc (DTAC) and True Corporation Plc.

The decision to retain the current name of True lays to rest earlier rumours that the merged entity will be named True D Plc.

The merger of Thailand's second- and third–largest mobile network operators was first announced in November 2021.

The deal, which would make the combined entity the largest mobile network ahead of current market leader AIS and reduce the mobile service provider market to a duopoly, has been strongly opposed by academics and civil society groups as detrimental to the interests of consumers and the general public.

Telecom watchdog National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission acknowledged the merger in October last year but set certain conditions, which included True and DTAC retaining their brands without sharing their frequency for three years.