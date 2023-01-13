National Telecom reports 1.3-billion baht profit as revenue edges up

The company’s estimated revenue at the end of 2022 totalled 91.5 billion baht, compared to costs of 90.2 billion.

He said the company’s operating results last year were better than in 2021 – when it was established – and exceeded the targets in its business plan.

The NT president attributed the improved results to more revenue from its digital services, larger business alliance, reduced costs, and greater corporate efficiency.

NT was established and corporatised in 2021 following the merger of state-run telecom operators CAT Telecom and TOT Plc.