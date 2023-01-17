Most CEOs expect bleak economic outlook for 2023

CEOs are cutting costs but not headcount or compensation

In response to the current economic climate, CEOs are looking to cut costs and spur revenue growth. 52% of CEOs report reducing operating costs, while 51% report raising prices and 48% diversify product and service offerings. However, more than half – 60% – say they do not plan to reduce the size of their workforce in the next 12 months. A vast majority – 80% – indicate they do not plan to reduce staff remuneration in order to retain talent and mitigate workforce attrition rates.

Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC, said: "A volatile economy, decades-high inflation, and geopolitical conflict have contributed to a level of CEO pessimism not seen in over a decade. CEOs globally are consequently re-evaluating their operating models and cutting costs, yet despite these pressures, they are continuing to put their people front and centre as they look to retain talent in the wake of the 'Great Resignation.' The world continues to change at a relentless pace, and the risks facing organisations, people – and the planet – will only continue to rise. If organisations are not only to thrive – but survive the next few years – they must carefully balance the dual imperative of mitigating short-term risks and operational demands with long-term outcomes – as businesses that don't transform, won't be viable."

Managing climate risk is a growing priority for businesses

While climate risk did not feature as prominently as a short-term risk over the next 12 months relative to other global risks, CEOs still see climate risk impacting their cost profiles (50%), supply chains (42%) and physical assets (24%) from a moderate to a very large extent. CEOs in China feel particularly exposed, with 65% seeing the potential for impacting their cost profiles, 71% to supply chains, and 56% to physical assets. Recognising the impact climate change will have on business and society over the long-term, a majority of CEOs have already implemented – or are in the process of implementing – initiatives to reduce their companies' emissions (65%), in addition to innovating new, climate-friendly products and processes (61%), or developing a data-driven, enterprise-level strategy for reducing emissions and mitigating climate risks (58%).

Despite an increasing number of countries now having some form of carbon pricing, a majority of respondents (54%) still do not plan to apply an internal price on carbon in decision-making, and over a third (36%) don't plan to implement initiatives to protect their company's physical assets and/or workforce from the impact of climate risk.

The continued importance of trust and transformation in generating long-term value

CEOs noted the need to collaborate with a wide range of stakeholders to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes if they are to generate long-term societal value. The survey found that when organisations partner with non-business entities, it is to address sustainable development (54%), diversity, equity, and inclusion (49%), and education (49%).

If organisations are to remain viable in the near and long-term, they must also invest in their people and technological transformation agendas to empower their workforces. Technologically, nearly three-quarters (76%) of organisations say they are investing in automating processes and systems, implementing systems to upskill workforces in priority areas (72%), and deploying technology such as the cloud, AI and other advanced technology (69%).

However, many CEOs question whether critical preconditions for organisational empowerment and entrepreneurship – such as alignment to company values and leaders' encouragement of dissent and debate – are present in their companies to tackle the increasingly complex risks organisations face. For example, only 23% of CEOs say leaders in their company often/usually make strategic decisions for their function without consulting the CEO. Further, only 46% of CEOs say leaders in their company tolerate small-scale failures often/usually. However, more optimistically, nearly 9 in 10 (85%) respondents say the behaviours of employees are often or usually aligned with their companies' values and direction.

Torn between the demands of short-termism and long-term transformation, CEOs say they are primarily consumed with driving current operating performance (53%), rather than evolving the business and its strategy to meet future demands (47%). If they could redesign their schedules, CEOs say they would spend more time on the latter (57%).

Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC, concludes: "The risks facing organisations and society today cannot be addressed alone and in isolation. CEOs must therefore continue to collaborate with a wide range of public and private sector stakeholders to effectively mitigate those risks, build trust and generate long-term value – for their businesses, society and the planet."

About the data: PwC surveyed 4,410 CEOs in October and November of 2022. The global and regional figures in the report are weighted proportionally to the country or regional nominal GDP to ensure that CEOs' views are representative across all major regions. The industry and country-level figures are based on unweighted data from the full sample of 4,410 CEOs. Interviews were conducted with CEOs from three global regions (North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific).