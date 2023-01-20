Transformation Marketing Trends to Watch in 2023 by MTX
Marketers need to rethink about doing marketing by cooperating the Client x Technology x Creativity as a framework in designing marketing strategies.
The suggestion came from the new marketing course "MTX by RISE".
The course was organised by Saroj Laohasiri, head of marketing transformation at Bluebik Group, Kornkanok Chaopricha, an entrepreneurial marketer, and Supachai Kid Parchariyanon, CEO and Co-Founder of RISE.
This course will focus on dismantling traditional marketing ideas with nine topics that will transform marketing thinking in every dimension – including marketing transformation, customer of the future, web3, and artificial intelligence – using experiential workshops and case studies.
More than 30 executives will give lectures.
Oliver Kittipong Veerataecha, group chief marketing officer at Dentsu Thailand, said: “It’s not about perfection but more about making the business interesting. New technologies pop up all the time, but understanding customer behaviour is still more important.”
Sutirapan Sakkawatra, head of marketing at SCB Thailand, said: “Know your business model. What can be digitised must be digitised and what can be measured can be improved and replaced.”
Suthipa Panyamahasup, chief personal and healthcare business officer at Osotspa, said: “With today’s wide data reach, you need to know what is rubbish and what is a real diamond. You need to know how to choose and prioritise your information.”
The three will be guest speakers. They will talk about the importance of critical thinking, having a clear end vision, and the necessity for corporations to not stay still if they don’t want to fall behind.
Transformation in the organisation needs to be done before any recession to defend against loss. Cutting unnecessary expenses and increasing efficiency is one form of transformation, Suthipa said.
At the end of the day, it is about capturing the consumer's attention and generating revenue, Sakkawatra and Veerataecha agreed.
"MTX by RISE" is a 10-week course starting on February 28 and running till May 18. Further information is available at mtx.riseaccel.com.