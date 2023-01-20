Transformation Marketing Trends to Watch in 2023 by MTX

The suggestion came from the new marketing course "MTX by RISE".

The course was organised by Saroj Laohasiri, head of marketing transformation at Bluebik Group, Kornkanok Chaopricha, an entrepreneurial marketer, and Supachai Kid Parchariyanon, CEO and Co-Founder of RISE.

This course will focus on dismantling traditional marketing ideas with nine topics that will transform marketing thinking in every dimension – including marketing transformation, customer of the future, web3, and artificial intelligence – using experiential workshops and case studies.

More than 30 executives will give lectures.

Oliver Kittipong Veerataecha, group chief marketing officer at Dentsu Thailand, said: “It’s not about perfection but more about making the business interesting. New technologies pop up all the time, but understanding customer behaviour is still more important.”