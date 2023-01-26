“PT Service Masters” revolutionise petrol stations with 7-star quality
PTG Energy has launched its new service enhancement program by assigning “PT Service Masters” - experts in petrol station services - to provide 7-star services at selected PT stations nationwide, being the first brand in Thailand to do so.
After winning the "Business+ Product of The Year Awards 2022" jointly organised by Business+ magazine and College of Management Mahidol University, PTG Energy Public Company Limited continues its journey into 2023 as a modern organisation that focuses on improving service quality and customer satisfaction in all aspects.
Intending to revolutionise old images of petrol service stations, PTG recently launched its new service-focused program titled “PT Service Master” at selected PT stations nationwide. Every PT Service Master is committed to taking care of customers, providing advice on products and services, and ensuring customers’ highest satisfaction and benefits from each visit to the PT station. The program aims to create a positive impression that prompts customers to come back in the future and establish PT as a top-of-mind brand among Thai motorists.
Pitak Ratchakitprakarn, president and chief executive officer of PTG, said that to increase service quality the company has been surveying customers’ needs and empathy, as well as collecting input from service staffers in the past five years.
Under the program, PTG carefully handpicked qualified personnel who are well-trained in all aspects of petro station’s services and gave them personality training to become PT Service Masters, he added.
“PT Service Masters' task is to upgrade the service quality of PT stations to the same level as 7-star hotels. At these pilot stations there will no longer be Dek Pump (pumping boys), but will have Service Masters instead,” said Pitak.
“These specialists will assist customers in all aspects with a focus on selecting the best services and benefits for each customer, ranging from privileges of PT Max Card, motor oil change, and other promotional campaigns. PT Service Masters are also responsible for surveying customers’ needs and collecting feedback to further improve their service quality,” he added.
PTG has been selecting qualified personnel to join the PT Service Master workforce from within the organisation and by recruiting from the general public. The company has been providing extensive training in the petrol business and customer service by experts and instructors who are well-known at the national level. “PTG is committed to taking care of our employees and making them happy, which will prompt them to pass on the happiness to customers and surrounding communities,” added the CEO.
Currently, 200 PT Service Masters have been providing top-notch services at 100 selected PT stations. The company plans to increase the number of PT Service Masters to 500 within this year and to 2,000 in the next three years to expand the program's coverage to all PT stations nationwide.
PTG is the first petrol service provider in Thailand that uses “Service Master” to take its service quality to the next level, distinguishing itself from other brands of petrol stations. The program is a huge success as can be seen from the 25% jump in PT Max Card membership subscriptions at petrol stations that have PT Service Masters.
PT Service Master
++Responsibilities
- Provide services to customers of PT petrol stations, ensure their highest satisfaction and maintain a customer base
- Provide consulting service and coordinate with other departments to solve problems related to customers’ usage of petrol station
- Present the company’s products, services and sales promotion campaigns to customers
++ Workforce overview
- 200 PT Service Masters at present
- Stationed at 100 selected PT petrol stations nationwide
- To be expanded to 500 PT Service Masters in 2023
- Target 2,000 PT Service Masters in three years, covering all petrol stations nationwide