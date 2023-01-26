“PT Service Masters” revolutionise petrol stations with 7-star quality

Pitak Ratchakitprakarn, president and chief executive officer of PTG, said that to increase service quality the company has been surveying customers’ needs and empathy, as well as collecting input from service staffers in the past five years.

Under the program, PTG carefully handpicked qualified personnel who are well-trained in all aspects of petro station’s services and gave them personality training to become PT Service Masters, he added.

“PT Service Masters' task is to upgrade the service quality of PT stations to the same level as 7-star hotels. At these pilot stations there will no longer be Dek Pump (pumping boys), but will have Service Masters instead,” said Pitak.

“These specialists will assist customers in all aspects with a focus on selecting the best services and benefits for each customer, ranging from privileges of PT Max Card, motor oil change, and other promotional campaigns. PT Service Masters are also responsible for surveying customers’ needs and collecting feedback to further improve their service quality,” he added.