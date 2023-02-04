Thai hospitality group adding 11 properties in Asia this year

It will open three properties in Malaysia, two in China, and one each in the Maldives, Thailand, Japan, Laos, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong SAR, Yuthachai said.

The company expects to generate up to 8.8 billion baht in revenue this year, a 60% rise from last year. Its revenue reached 7 billion baht in 2019, but plunged to 3 billion baht in 2020, during the first year of the pandemic.

It owns the Amari, OZO, and Shama brands, among others. The company operates 44 properties, most (82%) under management contracts. It owns the rest.