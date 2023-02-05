Bangkok Airways suspends 1 domestic and 1 Vietnam route
Bangkok Airways is indefinitely suspending its Bangkok-Hat Yai and Bangkok-Danang routes from next month and will refund passengers who booked tickets in advance, it announced on Sunday.
Flights between Bangkok and Hat Yai will be suspended from March 1 and flights on the Bangkok-Danang, Vietnam, will be suspended from May 1, the airline said.
The suspension will continue until further notice, the airline added.
Passengers who have booked tickets on the two routes after the suspension takes effect have three options:
- Receive travel vouchers for other routes.
- Receive a full refund for their tickets.
- Ask Bangkok Airways to switch their flight to another carrier.
The company apologised for the inconvenience and said passengers can contact its hotline (1771) or visit ticket reservation offices if they have any questions.
RELATED