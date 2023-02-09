New THAI CEO confident of early takeoff from rehabilitation plan

Chai Eamsiri, chief executive officer of Thai Airways International PLC (THAI), said he was confident that the recovery in the travel and tourism sectors would help the national flag carrier complete its rehabilitation conditions and exit the plan earlier than late 2024.

He said that an early exit would allow THAI shares to resume trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2025.

“The crisis is now over for Thai Airways. We are now in the phase of making money continuously for sustainable development of the organisation,” said Chai, who took charge only on February 1.

THAI has resumed flights on 65% of its pre-Covid routes and its cabin factor was a healthy 85% last year, the CEO said, adding that the airline has made profits since May last year, with a “very good” cash flow of 30 billion baht at present.