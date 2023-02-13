Thai cybersecurity firm reaches for the cloud with US partner, as more firms go digital
Cyber Elite, Thailand’s leading cybersecurity service provider, has partnered a US firm to provide cloud security and protect Thai businesses and their IT environment from emerging cyber-threats.
The collaboration with Zscaler, a US-based cloud security service provider, comes amid a wave of Thai businesses transforming to digital via cloud.
Supakorn Kungpisdan, managing director of Cyber Elite, told a press conference on Monday that most Thai companies wrongly assumed adoption of cloud would make them safe.
He said that each company must have its own cybersecurity system to protect itself while operating on the cloud. However, the majority of businesses prefer to concentrate on their core competencies. So, more and more businesses are turning to cybersecurity experts for assistance.
“This trend is our opportunity,” Supakorn said.
Thailand’s cloud market is expected to grow by at least 40% this year, outpacing the global average of around 30%. This trend increases the demand for cloud-based security services.
By partnering with Zscaler, Cyber Elite will be able to provide world-class managed cloud security services while saving time and being cost-effective, he said.
"With Zscaler's innovative technology, enterprises can strengthen their security level without making changes to their systems, while Cyber Elite provides 24-hour threat monitoring and surveillance,” he added.
Foad Farrokhnia, Zscaler's head of alliance and channels for Asia Pacific and Japan, said that Zscaler's cloud security technology was built on zero trust architecture, which emphasises the “never trust, always verify” philosophy.
Customers could rest assured that their business and IT environments would be secure due to strong identity verification, he said.
He expected demand for digital solutions, including cybersecurity in Thailand, to increase significantly in the coming years, as approximately 56% of Thai companies are on the path of digital transformation, up from 12% before the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Zscaler will provide managed cloud security services to financial sector organisations, such as banks, capital market and insurance companies; the government sector [public agencies and state enterprises]; and large enterprises that are undergoing digital transformation, cloud transformation, and cybersecurity transformation,” he noted.
Karen Chong, Zscaler’s regional vice president for Southeast Asia, added that being a part of Thailand’s cybersecurity journey at this early stage was exciting.
Thailand has the potential to be the region's cloud hub due to its ready infrastructure, 5G network, cloud data centre, and talented workforce, she pointed out.
She stated that Zscaler, in partnership with Cyber Elite, was expected to be a part of this trend as the leading cybersecurity service provider in the country and the region.
She said Zscaler had been globally recognised for its cloud security solutions for decades. The company is regarded among the world's largest cybersecurity firms, placing it in the leader group of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant.
Supakorn said that Cyber Elite aimed to become Thailand's leading cloud security service provider in 2023, with a revenue target of 1 billion baht by 2025.
The company also intends to expand its operations to other Asean countries, with emphasis on Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.
Cyber Elite is a subsidiary of Benchachinda Group, Thailand's leading digital infrastructure and solutions provider, aimed at increasing the competency and competitiveness of Thai organisations. The group's businesses are currently divided into: digital infrastructure and solutions; distribution and fulfilment; content and investment.