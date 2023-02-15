New clinic aims to ride wrinkle-free tourism boom

Rattinan Medical Centre – which specialises in cosmetic surgery and laser treatments – has limited space and some patients have to be transferred to other hospitals for recovery after surgery, Rattinan said.

This is “extremely inconvenient” for both the centre and its patients, she said.

"Most aesthetic patients do not want to be treated in the same manner as normal, sick patients," she said.

“So, we see an urgent need to construct our new hospital, which will provide completely comprehensive and integrated care while maintaining the highest quality of standards.”

The new centre will be a four-floor building with 120 beds within Town Hall Sukhumvit 49, which is located in the Thonglor neighbourhood of Bangkok.

The new medical centre is scheduled to open at the end of 2023, during peak tourism season.

The new centre is the result of a collaboration with FICO Group, a major player in the hotel and commercial real estate sectors, Rattinan Medical Centre CEO Suthipong Treeratana said.

FICO is responsible for building the facilities, while Rattinan will be a long-term tenant, Suthipong said.

The goal is to increase the number of foreign clients to one-third by the end of this year, Suthipong said.

The partnership with FICO is a “watershed moment” for Rattinan, as fusing cosmetic surgery with travel is becoming increasingly popular, he said, adding that the cosmetic-surgery market is rapidly expanding in Thailand and globally.