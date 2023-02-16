LIXIL picks Thailand for best practice business-model transformation

Satoshi Konagai, its Leader, LWT Asia Pacific, told The Nation: “Thailand is the best platform for transformation of a business model.”

Thailand offers a wide variety of consumers with different lifestyles, and this allows the company to ensure its products are diverse enough to reach different segments, he said.

LIXIL was established in 2011 through a merger of five Japanese building materials and housing companies to focus on water and housing products. Two years later it bought American Standard and has been rapidly expanding since.

Since its purchase by LIXIL, sales of American Standard products have risen between 10% and 20%, Satoshi said. He puts this success down to a new brand identity for the 150-year-old American Standard called “LIFE. LOVE. HOME” that makes it more appealing globally.