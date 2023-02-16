National Telecom ordered to pay THB 4.6 billion in revenue-sharing dispute

The court ruled on Wednesday that NT must comply with a 2019 decision by an arbitration tribunal and ordered it to pay 4.67 billion baht to Jasmine Submarine Telecommunications Co Ltd, Subhoj said.

The amount includes the 3.39 billion baht in principal plus interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum.

NT was formed in January 2021 by a merger of state-run telecom enterprises TOT and CAT Telecom.

The dispute occurred in 2014 between Jasmine Submarine and TOT.