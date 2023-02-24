GULF’s THB20 billion senior unsecured debt rated "A" with "Stable" outlook

At the same time, TRIS assigned a rating of “A” to GULF’s proposed issue of up to THB20 billion senior unsecured debentures. The proceeds from the new debentures will be used for business expansion and/or debt repayment.

The ratings reflect the company’s position as one of the leading power producers in Thailand, its well-diversified portfolio, its proven record of developing and operating power plants, as well as its highly predictable cash flows, backed by long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT, rated “AAA/stable”). However, the ratings are constrained by risks associated with the company’s overseas investments and its rapid expansion.

TRIS expected GULF’s cash flows to rise significantly in coming years, bolstered by its two Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) should rise to THB41 billion in 2025, from about THB29 billion in 2022. Increasing cash flows will likely lower its debt to EBITDA ratio to about 7 times over the next three years. The legal issue concerning one of the wind power projects GULF has jointly invested in with Gunkul Engineering PLC (GUNKUL) should not materially affect GULF’s credit profile as the investment accounts for less than 1% of GULF’s total assets.