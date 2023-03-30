Thailand on Toshiba shortlist for QKD service to help secure network
Thailand and Vietnam are the two Asean countries where Japanese multinational conglomerate Toshiba is planning to offer its quantum key distribution (QKD) service, a critical tool in protecting sensitive data.
"Toshiba is committed to delivering the world’s leading cyber-physical-system technology to protect the private information of people and companies and the QKD service is part of Toshiba’s seven business domains," Annie Chi, Toshiba senior communications manager from Singapore, told a seminar at The Nation on Tuesday.
“Our quantum cryptography solutions support the safety and security of the new network society. We have worked with England, South Korea, the USA, and Singapore,” Chi said.
QKD applies the fundamental laws of quantum physics to secure network communications.
It is used to distribute secret digital keys important for protecting highly sensitive data critical to many industries, such as finance, defence, utilities, and health sectors, as well as the critical infrastructure that underpins smart cities and smart energy grids.
Toshiba’s QKD offering has two variants - the multiplexed system, which can be operated on data-carrying fibre, and the long-distance system for the highest possible key rate and range.
A long-distance QKD terminal has a range of up to 120km and recently garnered two wins at the iF Design award 2022.
Other business domains of the Toshiba groups are energy systems and solutions, infrastructure systems and solutions, digital solutions, battery business, retail and printing solutions, electronic devices and storage solutions, and building solutions.
Toshiba Asia Pacific is a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation and was established in 1995 as regional headquarters for operations in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania.
In 2021, Toshiba made around US$$27 billion — 53% in Japan and 47% out of Japan, including 26% in Asia.
“We all want to contribute and collaborate with the government, agencies and academics to support Thailand's BCG [bio-circular-green] transformation,” she said.
Toshiba has more than 50 years of partnership in Thailand since 1969 and currently has eight companies operating in Thailand.
“The aim in Thailand is to focus on enhancing the people’s lives and contribute to social issues,” said Chi.
The two factories in Thailand that Chi gave as examples are Toshiba Semiconductor and Toshiba Hokuto electronic devices.
“We mostly hire locally and also help position them to meet global standards,” she said.
Toshiba Semiconductor produces discrete semiconductors for devices, such as personal computers and smartphones.
Toshiba Hokuto manufactures and supplies magnetron, which are the core components of microwave ovens.
“Thailand is important, as all magnetron manufacturing is based in Thailand. We are very focused on developing the life of the people and our employees,” said Chi.
As for other infrastructure solutions, Toshiba has also laid the foundations for the BTS Skytrain Purple Line in Bangkok, including the tracks, switching system, motor, energy storage, and timetable of trains.
“In Thailand, it is not just a business for Toshiba. We also focus on other ways we can contribute to Thailand,” she said.
The company introduced CSR activities in Thailand in 2018, organising marathons, planting trees campaign, promoting the status of women, and distribution of medical equipment to the Thai Red Cross Society.
This year, they have released 400 seabass back to the sea to promote natural resources and blood donation. During the new year, they organised the “no drink and drive” campaign to build awareness.
“We have believed in our slogan 'committed to the people and committed to the future’ for the past 100 years and we are continuously working towards it. We are committed to Thailand, our purpose is to combine innovations and technology to make better lives for everyone,” said Chi.
