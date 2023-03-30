Thailand on Toshiba shortlist for QKD service to help secure network

"Toshiba is committed to delivering the world’s leading cyber-physical-system technology to protect the private information of people and companies and the QKD service is part of Toshiba’s seven business domains," Annie Chi, Toshiba senior communications manager from Singapore, told a seminar at The Nation on Tuesday.

“Our quantum cryptography solutions support the safety and security of the new network society. We have worked with England, South Korea, the USA, and Singapore,” Chi said.

QKD applies the fundamental laws of quantum physics to secure network communications.

It is used to distribute secret digital keys important for protecting highly sensitive data critical to many industries, such as finance, defence, utilities, and health sectors, as well as the critical infrastructure that underpins smart cities and smart energy grids.

Toshiba’s QKD offering has two variants - the multiplexed system, which can be operated on data-carrying fibre, and the long-distance system for the highest possible key rate and range.

A long-distance QKD terminal has a range of up to 120km and recently garnered two wins at the iF Design award 2022.