SCB voted “Most Admired Bank” and “Most Admired Bank for SMEs" in the 2023 Thailand’s Most Admired Brand survey for four consecutive years

The annual consumer survey was conducted by BrandAge Magazine to recognize the most admired brands in Thailand. SCB Senior Executive Vice President, Chief SME Banking Officer Mrs. Pikun Srimahunt and Senior Vice President, Marketing Function Ms. Indira Chitranukroh received the awards on behalf of the bank.

The two awards reflect consumers’ continuous trust in SCB thanks to the bank’s financial solutions, with the “Most Admired Bank” award reiterating SCB’s top position as the brand trusted by consumers overall. Thanks to a comprehensive range of solutions that suit their needs in every situation, and service channels with quality personnel and effective digital options in line with the bank’s strategy as a digital bank with a human touch, consumers are impressed with personalized services based on data analytics and customer service with empathy.

The “Most Admired Bank for SMEs” award for a fourth consecutive year reflects SCB’s commitment to standing side by side with SME clients in every economic situation, and the bank’s readiness to boost the agility of SMEs to weather challenges by supporting their liquidity and strength with knowledge, expertise, proactive measures, and digital upskilling. SCB continues its commitment to financial solution development to better respond to the needs of its SME clients.