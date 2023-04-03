Thailand Mega Fair unveiled as next Thai-Saudi trade bonanza

The trade showcase is designed to promote Thailand’s culture, tap into potential Saudi and Middle East markets for Thai goods, and offer a platform for business matching.

“When I went to Saudi Arabia for the first time last year, I believed there were business opportunities everywhere,” said Kriengkrai Kanchanapokin, CEO of Index Creative Village, at Monday’s press conference held jointly with the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC).

“This exhibition will gather businesses and investors from various industries, such as food & beverage, tourism and services, health and medical care, agricultural technology, energy, robotic and automatic systems, construction and interior materials,” he said.