GrabMart purchases surge as Thais splash out for first Songkran after Covid

Panomkorn Jirasatienpong, Grab Thailand's head of marketing, said on Tuesday that the company expects this year's traditional New Year holiday to be more lively and splashy than last year as normality is restored and foreign tourists return.

The five most popular items ordered on GrabMart are flower garlands (Malai), bird's-nest drinks, white-clay powder, fruit baskets, and incense and perfumes, according to a recent GrabMart survey.

All are Songkran-related items – four are traditional gifts for elderly relatives while the powdered white clay is used to daub faces during Songkran water battles.

“Songkran is one of the most important celebrations in Thailand, influencing Thais' lifestyle and spending habits," Panomkorn said.

Sales via Grab's platforms, including GrabMart and GrabFood, typically surge over Thai New Year, but the company says it is registering unusually high activity this year.

This indicates people are more willing to spend during this Songkran, Panomkorn said.

In response, Grab Thailand has partnered with local merchants nationwide to launch the "GrabMart Songkran" promotion campaign. Products featured include popular seasonal fruits like durian, mango and mariam plums as well as essential Songkran items such as water guns, floral shirts, goggles, and water-resistant purses.