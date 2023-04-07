CKPower receives a brace of Asian Power Awards
Reinforces region’s clean energy leadership, poised towards CKPower NET ZERO EMISSIONS 2050.
CK Power Public Company Limited or CKPower (SET: CKP), recently received a brace of internationally recognized Asian Power Awards for its innovative efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hosted annually by Asian Power, a leading Asia-Pacific power industry magazine, the awards further strengthened CKPower’s position as one of the region’s largest producers of renewables-based electricity with one of the lowest carbon footprints.
Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, CK Power PLC, said, “CKPower is committed to being one of the leaders in the production of electricity from clean energy in Thailand and ASEAN. We are very pleased to see our dedication and determination recognised and to win a brace of Asian Power Awards, namely Power Utility of the Year – Thailand from the Fuel Gas System Optimisation Project and The Silver Award – Gas Engine Combined Cycle Power Project of the Year. They were conferred to us in recognition of the innovations invented by our subsidiary Bangpa-in Cogeneration Co., Ltd. (or BIC). BIC is located in Bangpa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province. It is one of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s power suppliers, which also supplies the remaining electricity and steam to operators in the industrial estate.”
The achievement resulted from the strategic efforts made at all of CKPower’s power plants concerning energy management and environmental improvement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to increase resources management efficiency without affecting electricity generation, as well as the promotion of innovation from the expertise and knowhow of its employees. In 2022, Bangpa-in Cogeneration Co., Ltd. was able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 4,400 carbon dioxide-equivalent tonnes compared to the previous year. In the same year, CKPower and its power plants also produced renewable energy that helped avoid greenhouse gas emissions by over 5.0 million carbon dioxide-equivalent tonnes.
“It is of great importance to CKPower to promote and initiate innovation programmes that will help reduce environmental impact. We have set our goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in all of our production processes by using modern technology to ensure long-term stability, efficiency and environmental friendliness of our electricity distribution system. We are also preparing to use carbon pricing for an opportunity to invest in the company’s green financing with the ultimate goal of achieving CKPower NET ZERO EMISSIONS 2050. We are carrying out our effort in this respect very intensely in every work process of our organisation from inside to outside,” said Mr. Thanawat.
In the past few years, CKPower has been awarded for many of its achievements, including Innovative Power Technology of the Year in 2021, Environmental Upgrade of the Year – Thailand and Natural Gas-Fired Power Project of the Year – Silver from Asian Power Magazine in 2020, the latter was decided by a judging panel comprising the region’s power industry experts and in appreciation of outstanding power businesses in Asia.
CKPower has a commitment to run our business with the objective to support Thailand to achieve its energy security and sustainability. CKPower’s renewables-based electricity generating capacity currently accounts for 89% of all its electricity production. The company is aiming to increase its renewables-based capacity to 95% in the next year (2024) as it strives to create an environmental equilibrium for the World while moving towards CKPower NET ZERO EMISSIONS 2050.