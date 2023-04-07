CKPower receives a brace of Asian Power Awards

CK Power Public Company Limited or CKPower (SET: CKP), recently received a brace of internationally recognized Asian Power Awards for its innovative efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hosted annually by Asian Power, a leading Asia-Pacific power industry magazine, the awards further strengthened CKPower’s position as one of the region’s largest producers of renewables-based electricity with one of the lowest carbon footprints.

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, CK Power PLC, said, “CKPower is committed to being one of the leaders in the production of electricity from clean energy in Thailand and ASEAN. We are very pleased to see our dedication and determination recognised and to win a brace of Asian Power Awards, namely Power Utility of the Year – Thailand from the Fuel Gas System Optimisation Project and The Silver Award – Gas Engine Combined Cycle Power Project of the Year. They were conferred to us in recognition of the innovations invented by our subsidiary Bangpa-in Cogeneration Co., Ltd. (or BIC). BIC is located in Bangpa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province. It is one of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand’s power suppliers, which also supplies the remaining electricity and steam to operators in the industrial estate.”